The Army Black Knights (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Army vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York

Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York TV: ESPN+

Army Stats Insights

The Black Knights shot 47.7% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 49.1% the Great Danes' opponents shot last season.

Army went 10-3 when it shot better than 49.1% from the field.

The Great Danes ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Black Knights ranked 266th.

The Black Knights' 73.1 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Great Danes gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 75.2 points last season, Army went 9-2.

Army Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Army averaged 74 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 on the road.

The Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 away.

Beyond the arc, Army made more 3-pointers on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (32.7%).

Army Upcoming Schedule