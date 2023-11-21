How to Watch Army vs. Albany (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Army Black Knights (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Army vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Army Stats Insights
- The Black Knights shot 47.7% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 49.1% the Great Danes' opponents shot last season.
- Army went 10-3 when it shot better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Great Danes ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Black Knights ranked 266th.
- The Black Knights' 73.1 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Great Danes gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 75.2 points last season, Army went 9-2.
Army Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Army averaged 74 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 on the road.
- The Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, Army made more 3-pointers on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (32.7%).
Army Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Stonehill
|L 57-44
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 72-64
|Assembly Hall
|11/17/2023
|Quinnipiac
|L 67-58
|Christl Arena
|11/21/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Cool Insuring Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Christl Arena
