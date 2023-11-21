The Army Black Knights (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Army vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Army Stats Insights

  • The Black Knights shot 47.7% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 49.1% the Great Danes' opponents shot last season.
  • Army went 10-3 when it shot better than 49.1% from the field.
  • The Great Danes ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Black Knights ranked 266th.
  • The Black Knights' 73.1 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Great Danes gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 75.2 points last season, Army went 9-2.

Army Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Army averaged 74 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 on the road.
  • The Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Army made more 3-pointers on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (32.7%).

Army Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Stonehill L 57-44 Merkert Gymnasium
11/12/2023 @ Indiana L 72-64 Assembly Hall
11/17/2023 Quinnipiac L 67-58 Christl Arena
11/21/2023 Albany (NY) - Cool Insuring Arena
11/25/2023 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center
11/29/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Christl Arena

