Tuesday's game between the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) and the Army Black Knights (0-4) at Cool Insuring Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors Albany (NY) to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Army vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Glens Falls, New York

Glens Falls, New York Venue: Cool Insuring Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Army vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 77, Army 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-12.3)

Albany (NY) (-12.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Army Performance Insights

Offensively, Army put up 73.1 points per game (141st-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 70.4 points per contest at the other end (191st-ranked).

The Black Knights averaged 32.1 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 28.9 rebounds per contest (51st-ranked).

Last season Army ranked 186th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.9 per game.

With 12.3 turnovers per game, the Black Knights ranked 224th in college basketball. They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 317th in college basketball.

With 7.6 three-pointers per game, the Black Knights ranked 149th in college basketball. They owned a 35.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

With 7.4 three-pointers conceded per game, Army ranked 204th in college basketball. It ceded a 33.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 137th in college basketball.

Army attempted 34.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 61.4% of the shots it took (and 71.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.7 treys per contest, which were 38.6% of its shots (and 28.5% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.