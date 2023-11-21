The Army Black Knights (0-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cool Insuring Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Army vs. Albany (NY) Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Albany (NY) -5.5 139.5

Black Knights Betting Records & Stats

Army played 19 games last season that finished with a combined score over 139.5 points.

The average over/under for Black Knights outings last year was 143.5, four more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Black Knights were 13-14-0 last season.

Last season, Army won four out of the 11 games, or 36.4%, in which it was the underdog.

The Black Knights entered five games last season as an underdog by +185 or more and were 1-4 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Black Knights.

Army vs. Albany (NY) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Albany (NY) 15 62.5% 67.3 140.4 75.2 145.6 137.5 Army 19 70.4% 73.1 140.4 70.4 145.6 141.6

Additional Army Insights & Trends

The Black Knights scored only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (73.1) than the Great Danes gave up to opponents (75.2).

Army went 6-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when it scored more than 75.2 points last season.

Army vs. Albany (NY) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Albany (NY) 8-16-0 0-0 17-7-0 Army 13-14-0 3-2 15-12-0

Army vs. Albany (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Albany (NY) Army 5-6 Home Record 10-5 2-16 Away Record 7-8 2-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

