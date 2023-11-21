Tuesday's contest features the Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) clashing at Navy Alumni Hall (on November 21) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 victory for Binghamton, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Bearcats head into this matchup following a 73-65 win over Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

Binghamton vs. Navy Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 72, Navy 68

Binghamton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearcats averaged 61.1 points per game last season (256th in college basketball) while giving up 61.1 per contest (84th in college basketball). They had a 0 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Binghamton put up more points (62.2 per game) than it did overall (61.1) in 2022-23.

The Bearcats scored 63.9 points per game at home last season, and 59.1 away.

Binghamton conceded fewer points at home (56.6 per game) than away (64.1) last season.

