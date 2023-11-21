How to Watch Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NEC Front Row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: NEC Front Row
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Binghamton Stats Insights
- The Bearcats have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pioneers have averaged.
- Binghamton is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 93rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 38th.
- The Bearcats' 74 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 70.4 the Pioneers allow.
- Binghamton has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Binghamton averaged 6.8 more points per game at home (72.3) than away (65.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bearcats gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (73.7).
- Binghamton sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (29.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Keystone
|W 104-50
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|W 63-57
|Reitz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Marist
|W 82-59
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
|11/25/2023
|Army
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.