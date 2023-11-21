The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NEC Front Row.

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut TV: NEC Front Row

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pioneers have averaged.

Binghamton is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 93rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 38th.

The Bearcats' 74 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 70.4 the Pioneers allow.

Binghamton has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Binghamton averaged 6.8 more points per game at home (72.3) than away (65.5).

In 2022-23, the Bearcats gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (73.7).

Binghamton sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (29.9%).

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule