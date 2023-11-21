The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NEC Front Row.

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Binghamton Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pioneers have averaged.
  • Binghamton is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 93rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 38th.
  • The Bearcats' 74 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 70.4 the Pioneers allow.
  • Binghamton has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Binghamton averaged 6.8 more points per game at home (72.3) than away (65.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Bearcats gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (73.7).
  • Binghamton sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (29.9%).

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Keystone W 104-50 Binghamton University Events Center
11/15/2023 @ Loyola (MD) W 63-57 Reitz Arena
11/18/2023 Marist W 82-59 Binghamton University Events Center
11/21/2023 @ Sacred Heart - William H. Pitt Center
11/25/2023 Army - Binghamton University Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court

