The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. This matchup is at 11:30 AM ET on NEC Front Row.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sacred Heart vs. Binghamton matchup in this article.

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sacred Heart Moneyline Binghamton Moneyline BetMGM Sacred Heart (-3.5) 146.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sacred Heart (-3.5) 146.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Betting Trends

Binghamton has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Sacred Heart has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Pioneers have gone over the point total every time.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.