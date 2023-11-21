Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. This matchup is at 11:30 AM ET on NEC Front Row.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sacred Heart vs. Binghamton matchup in this article.
Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row
Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sacred Heart Moneyline
|Binghamton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sacred Heart (-3.5)
|146.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Sacred Heart (-3.5)
|146.5
|-170
|+140
Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Betting Trends
- Binghamton has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Sacred Heart has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Pioneers have gone over the point total every time.
