Tuesday's contest between the Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) at William H. Pitt Center has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Binghamton coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM on November 21.

The game has no line set.

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: William H. Pitt Center

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 74, Sacred Heart 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart

Computer Predicted Spread: Binghamton (-3.5)

Binghamton (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Sacred Heart has put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Binghamton is 3-1-0. A total of three out of the Pioneers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Bearcats' games have gone over.

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats are outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game, with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 74 points per game (207th in college basketball) and give up 65.4 per contest (99th in college basketball).

Binghamton grabs 36.8 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) while conceding 32.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

Binghamton knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

Binghamton loses the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 13.2 (251st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.

