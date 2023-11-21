The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) face the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Binghamton vs. Navy 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats' 61.1 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 69.6 the Midshipmen gave up to opponents.

When Binghamton allowed fewer than 52.8 points last season, it went 6-3.

Last year, the 52.8 points per game the Midshipmen recorded were 8.3 fewer points than the Bearcats gave up (61.1).

Navy went 1-5 last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Binghamton Schedule