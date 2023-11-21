The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) face the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Navy 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats' 61.1 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 69.6 the Midshipmen gave up to opponents.
  • When Binghamton allowed fewer than 52.8 points last season, it went 6-3.
  • Last year, the 52.8 points per game the Midshipmen recorded were 8.3 fewer points than the Bearcats gave up (61.1).
  • Navy went 1-5 last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Binghamton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Siena L 73-64 Binghamton University Events Center
11/12/2023 @ Loyola (MD) L 77-73 Reitz Arena
11/18/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 73-65 Binghamton University Events Center
11/21/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
11/24/2023 Appalachian State - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/25/2023 Furman - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez

