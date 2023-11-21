How to Watch the Binghamton vs. Navy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) face the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Binghamton vs. Navy 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats' 61.1 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 69.6 the Midshipmen gave up to opponents.
- When Binghamton allowed fewer than 52.8 points last season, it went 6-3.
- Last year, the 52.8 points per game the Midshipmen recorded were 8.3 fewer points than the Bearcats gave up (61.1).
- Navy went 1-5 last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Binghamton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Siena
|L 73-64
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|L 77-73
|Reitz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 73-65
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/24/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/25/2023
|Furman
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.