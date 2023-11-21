The Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) play the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on NEC Front Row.

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Falko: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sacred Heart Top Players (2022-23)

Nico Galette: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Bryce Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Joey Reilly: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Raheem Solomon: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mike Sixsmith: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sacred Heart Rank Sacred Heart AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 68.8 252nd 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 71.5 224th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 31.9 171st 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 229th 6.9 3pt Made 5.5 338th 143rd 13.5 Assists 11.6 300th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.4 235th

