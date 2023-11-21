Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) play the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on NEC Front Row.
Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Falko: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sacred Heart Top Players (2022-23)
- Nico Galette: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joey Reilly: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raheem Solomon: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike Sixsmith: 7.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Sacred Heart Rank
|Sacred Heart AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|224th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
