The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) at 11:30 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at William H. Pitt Center. The contest airs on NEC Front Row. The over/under is set at 146.5 for the matchup.

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: William H. Pitt Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sacred Heart -3.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

Binghamton and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 combined points once this season.

Binghamton has had an average of 139.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Binghamton is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Binghamton has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

This season, the Bearcats have been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Binghamton has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sacred Heart 3 100% 81.2 155.2 70.4 135.8 151.2 Binghamton 1 25% 74 155.2 65.4 135.8 137.5

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

The Bearcats' 74 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 70.4 the Pioneers give up to opponents.

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sacred Heart 2-1-0 0-0 3-0-0 Binghamton 3-1-0 1-1 2-2-0

Binghamton vs. Sacred Heart Home/Away Splits

Sacred Heart Binghamton 1-0 Home Record 2-0 1-2 Away Record 1-2 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 2-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-1-0 95 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 93 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.3 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.