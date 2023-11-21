In the contest between the Buffalo Bulls and Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, November 21 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bulls to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (-6.5) Over (35.5) Buffalo 28, Eastern Michigan 17

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

The Bulls are 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 1-1.

This year, four of the Bulls' 11 games have hit the over.

The average total for Buffalo games this season has been 49.5, 14.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 35.7% chance to win.

So far this year, the Eagles have compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Eagles' 10 games with a set total.

The average over/under in Eastern Michigan games this year is 10.1 more points than the point total of 35.5 for this outing.

Bulls vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 21.8 27.7 25.0 30.4 19.2 25.5 Eastern Michigan 20.0 25.2 25.8 22.7 13.0 28.2

