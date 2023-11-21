The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) play the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Buffalo went 12-5 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Bulls were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 83rd.
  • The Bulls averaged eight more points per game last year (77.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (69.5).
  • Buffalo put together a 13-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.5 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 84.1.
  • Buffalo made more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (30%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 South Alabama L 70-56 Alumni Arena
11/15/2023 Roberts Wesleyan W 89-83 Alumni Arena
11/20/2023 Hofstra L 102-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Louisiana - Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Alumni Arena

