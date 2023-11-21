The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) play the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Buffalo Stats Insights

The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up to their opponents (44.2%).

Buffalo went 12-5 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulls were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 83rd.

The Bulls averaged eight more points per game last year (77.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (69.5).

Buffalo put together a 13-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.5 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.

At home, the Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 84.1.

Buffalo made more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (30%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule