How to Watch Buffalo vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) play the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Buffalo Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up to their opponents (44.2%).
- Buffalo went 12-5 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulls were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 83rd.
- The Bulls averaged eight more points per game last year (77.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (69.5).
- Buffalo put together a 13-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
- At home, the Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 84.1.
- Buffalo made more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (30%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|South Alabama
|L 70-56
|Alumni Arena
|11/15/2023
|Roberts Wesleyan
|W 89-83
|Alumni Arena
|11/20/2023
|Hofstra
|L 102-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Alumni Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.