The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) take the court against the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisiana vs. Buffalo matchup.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-9.5) 153.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Buffalo covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

The Bulls were an underdog by 9.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Louisiana won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last season, 15 Ragin' Cajuns games went over the point total.

