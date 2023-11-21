Tuesday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) clashing at Hertz Arena (on November 21) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-77 victory for Louisiana, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 81, Buffalo 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-3.9)

Louisiana (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 158.2

Buffalo Performance Insights

Offensively, Buffalo was the 45th-ranked team in the country (77.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 12th-worst (77.7 points allowed per game).

The Bulls grabbed 34.8 rebounds per game and conceded 31.7 boards last season, ranking 35th and 217th, respectively, in college basketball.

At 14.7 assists per game last season, Buffalo was 62nd in the nation.

The Bulls were 219th in the country in 3-pointers made (7 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%) last year.

Last year, Buffalo was 230th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and 264th in defensive 3-point percentage (35%).

Buffalo took 65.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75.3% of Buffalo's baskets were 2-pointers, and 24.7% were 3-pointers.

