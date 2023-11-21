The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium in a MAC battle.

Buffalo ranks 106th in scoring offense (21.8 points per game) and 87th in scoring defense (27.7 points allowed per game) this year. Eastern Michigan's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 265.1 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 83rd with 386.9 total yards surrendered per contest.

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Buffalo Eastern Michigan 317.2 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.1 (130th) 366.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.9 (81st) 130.9 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.9 (116th) 186.3 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.2 (123rd) 16 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 17 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (60th)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,974 yards (179.5 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 55.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has carried the ball 138 times for a team-high 566 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 218 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Mike Washington has carried the ball 83 times for 327 yards (29.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's team-high 415 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 59 targets) with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 389 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cole Harrity has been the target of 54 passes and compiled 34 catches for 290 yards, an average of 26.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 1,634 yards (148.5 yards per game) while completing 56.1% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 120 times for 508 yards (46.2 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 502 yards (on 109 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 19 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has racked up 472 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hamze Elzayat has put up a 370-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 42 targets.

JB Mitchell III has racked up 323 reciving yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Buffalo or Eastern Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.