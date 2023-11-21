Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 21
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of MAC teams meet when the Buffalo Bulls (3-8) take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 36 in the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buffalo (-6.5)
|36
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Buffalo (-6.5)
|35.5
|-235
|+190
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Buffalo is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Eastern Michigan has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.