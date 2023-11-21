A pair of MAC teams meet when the Buffalo Bulls (3-8) take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 36 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Buffalo (-6.5) 36 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buffalo (-6.5) 35.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Buffalo is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Eastern Michigan has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.

