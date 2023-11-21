The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) in conference action on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium. The point total is 36.

Buffalo ranks 106th in scoring offense (21.8 points per game) and 87th in scoring defense (27.7 points allowed per game) this season. Eastern Michigan has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 20 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, allowing 25.2 points per contest (62nd-ranked).

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buffalo -6.5 -110 -110 36 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Buffalo Recent Performance

The Bulls have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 299 total yards per game over that stretch (-96-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 304.7 total yards per contest (29th).

With 11 points per game on offense (-118-worst) and 24.7 points per game allowed on defense (13th-worst) over the last three games, the Bulls have been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

In terms of passing offense, Buffalo ranks -76-worst with 159.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On the other side of the ball, it ranks 28th by allowing 146.7 passing yards per game over its last three tilts.

Over the previous three games, the Bulls rank -10-worst in rushing offense (139.3 rushing yards per game) and -11-worst in rushing defense (158 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Bulls have not covered the spread and are 0-3 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Buffalo has not hit the over.

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo has posted a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Four of Buffalo's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

Buffalo has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Buffalo has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 0.0%.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,974 yards (179.5 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 55.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has 566 rushing yards on 138 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 28 catches for 218 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Mike Washington has carried the ball 83 times for 327 yards (29.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's team-high 415 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 59 targets) with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 389 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cole Harrity's 34 grabs have turned into 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Max Michel leads the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL and 26 tackles.

Devin Grant has 44 tackles, two TFL, and five interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

