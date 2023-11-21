The Buffalo Bulls (1-3) meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)

Curtis Jones: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Brown: 19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Terence Lewis II: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Williams Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Themus Fulks: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Joe Charles: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 45th 77.5 Points Scored 77.4 47th 347th 77.7 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 33.7 65th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 219th 7 3pt Made 7 219th 62nd 14.7 Assists 14.4 81st 332nd 13.9 Turnovers 11.9 189th

