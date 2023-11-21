The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) are favored by 9.5 points against the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana -9.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo played 14 games last season that finished with a combined score over 152.5 points.

The Bulls had a 155.2-point average over/under in their contests last year, 2.7 more points than the total for this game.

The Bulls' record against the spread last season was 14-15-0.

Buffalo was underdogs in 18 games last season and won five (27.8%) of those contests.

Last season, the Bulls were at least a +375 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 21.1%.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana 9 31% 77.4 154.9 69.5 147.2 142.8 Buffalo 14 48.3% 77.5 154.9 77.7 147.2 154.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulls put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, eight more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.

Buffalo put together an 11-5 ATS record and a 13-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana 17-12-0 3-2 15-14-0 Buffalo 14-15-0 3-3 15-14-0

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Buffalo 14-0 Home Record 11-4 7-7 Away Record 3-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.