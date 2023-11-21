Buffalo vs. Louisiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) are favored by 9.5 points against the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.
Buffalo vs. Louisiana Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Louisiana
|-9.5
|152.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Buffalo played 14 games last season that finished with a combined score over 152.5 points.
- The Bulls had a 155.2-point average over/under in their contests last year, 2.7 more points than the total for this game.
- The Bulls' record against the spread last season was 14-15-0.
- Buffalo was underdogs in 18 games last season and won five (27.8%) of those contests.
- Last season, the Bulls were at least a +375 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 21.1%.
Buffalo vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 152.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Louisiana
|9
|31%
|77.4
|154.9
|69.5
|147.2
|142.8
|Buffalo
|14
|48.3%
|77.5
|154.9
|77.7
|147.2
|154.1
Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends
- The Bulls put up an average of 77.5 points per game last year, eight more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.
- Buffalo put together an 11-5 ATS record and a 13-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.5 points.
Buffalo vs. Louisiana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Louisiana
|17-12-0
|3-2
|15-14-0
|Buffalo
|14-15-0
|3-3
|15-14-0
Buffalo vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Louisiana
|Buffalo
|14-0
|Home Record
|11-4
|7-7
|Away Record
|3-9
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|85.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.2
|72.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.6
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
