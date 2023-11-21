How to Watch Columbia vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Island Sharks (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Columbia Lions (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Columbia vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Sharks allow to opponents.
- Columbia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Lions are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sharks sit at 356th.
- The 80.6 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Sharks allow.
- Columbia is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.7 points.
Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Columbia posted 70.4 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65 points per contest.
- At home, the Lions allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (72.3) than away from home (79.5).
- At home, Columbia made 1.4 more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Bard
|W 86-36
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|SUNY-Delhi
|W 105-60
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Temple
|W 78-73
|Liacouras Center
|11/21/2023
|LIU
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
