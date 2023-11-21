The Long Island Sharks (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Columbia Lions (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. LIU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

TV: SportsNet NY

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Sharks allow to opponents.

Columbia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Lions are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sharks sit at 356th.

The 80.6 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Sharks allow.

Columbia is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.7 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia posted 70.4 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65 points per contest.

At home, the Lions allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (72.3) than away from home (79.5).

At home, Columbia made 1.4 more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).

Columbia Upcoming Schedule