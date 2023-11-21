The Long Island Sharks (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Columbia Lions (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. LIU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
Columbia Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Sharks allow to opponents.
  • Columbia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sharks sit at 356th.
  • The 80.6 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Sharks allow.
  • Columbia is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.7 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Columbia posted 70.4 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65 points per contest.
  • At home, the Lions allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (72.3) than away from home (79.5).
  • At home, Columbia made 1.4 more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).

Columbia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Bard W 86-36 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/15/2023 SUNY-Delhi W 105-60 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ Temple W 78-73 Liacouras Center
11/21/2023 LIU - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Maine - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Loyola (MD) - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

