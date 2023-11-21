Tuesday's contest between the Columbia Lions (3-2) and the Long Island Sharks (0-3) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-67 and heavily favors Columbia to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The game has no set line.

Columbia vs. LIU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Columbia vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 78, LIU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. LIU

Computer Predicted Spread: Columbia (-11.1)

Columbia (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 102nd in college basketball and are allowing 65 per contest to rank 93rd in college basketball.

The 33.4 rebounds per game Columbia averages rank 207th in college basketball, and are 1.8 more than the 31.6 its opponents grab per outing.

Columbia makes 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8 (142nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

The Lions average 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (121st in college basketball), and give up 79.6 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

Columbia has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.4 turnovers per game, committing 12 (174th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.4 (31st in college basketball).

