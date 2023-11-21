Columbia vs. LIU November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Columbia Lions (0-1) play the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Columbia vs. LIU Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Columbia Top Players (2022-23)
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
LIU Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Columbia vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Columbia Rank
|Columbia AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|248th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
