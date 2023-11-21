The Columbia Lions (0-1) play the Long Island Sharks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. LIU Game Information

Columbia Top Players (2022-23)

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Columbia vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia Rank Columbia AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 66.7 308th 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 80.0 355th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 289th 11.7 Assists 14.5 75th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 15.9 361st

