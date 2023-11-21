The Hofstra Pride (2-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Wright State Raiders (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 160.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hofstra vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -2.5 160.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hofstra Betting Records & Stats

Hofstra's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 160.5 points four times.

The average amount of points in Hofstra's matchups last season was 141.2, which is 19.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Hofstra went 17-10-0 ATS last season.

Hofstra won 16 of the 18 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (88.9%).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Pride had a 16-2 record (winning 88.9% of their games).

Hofstra has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Hofstra vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 160.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 160.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 4 14.8% 74.8 154.7 66.4 140.1 142.6 Wright State 9 31% 79.9 154.7 73.7 140.1 149.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Pride scored were just 1.1 more points than the Raiders allowed (73.7).

When Hofstra put up more than 73.7 points last season, it went 10-3 against the spread and 15-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hofstra vs. Wright State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 17-10-0 13-5 13-14-0 Wright State 16-13-0 3-2 16-13-0

Hofstra vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Wright State 11-2 Home Record 9-6 11-5 Away Record 7-8 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.1 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.5 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.