Hofstra vs. Wright State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Hofstra Pride (2-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Wright State Raiders (1-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 160.5 points.
Hofstra vs. Wright State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hofstra
|-2.5
|160.5
Hofstra Betting Records & Stats
- Hofstra's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 160.5 points four times.
- The average amount of points in Hofstra's matchups last season was 141.2, which is 19.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Hofstra went 17-10-0 ATS last season.
- Hofstra won 16 of the 18 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (88.9%).
- In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Pride had a 16-2 record (winning 88.9% of their games).
- Hofstra has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Hofstra vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 160.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 160.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hofstra
|4
|14.8%
|74.8
|154.7
|66.4
|140.1
|142.6
|Wright State
|9
|31%
|79.9
|154.7
|73.7
|140.1
|149.1
Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Pride scored were just 1.1 more points than the Raiders allowed (73.7).
- When Hofstra put up more than 73.7 points last season, it went 10-3 against the spread and 15-2 overall.
Hofstra vs. Wright State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hofstra
|17-10-0
|13-5
|13-14-0
|Wright State
|16-13-0
|3-2
|16-13-0
Hofstra vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Hofstra
|Wright State
|11-2
|Home Record
|9-6
|11-5
|Away Record
|7-8
|8-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|8-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.1
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.5
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
