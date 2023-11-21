The Hofstra Pride (2-2) play the Wright State Raiders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hofstra vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride shot 48% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.

Hofstra had a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Pride were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders ranked 69th.

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Pride averaged were only 1.1 more points than the Raiders allowed (73.7).

When Hofstra scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 15-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra put up 78.4 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Pride surrendered 62.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 70.8.

Hofstra made 8.8 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in road games (8.4 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule