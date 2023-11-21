How to Watch Hofstra vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (2-2) play the Wright State Raiders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hofstra vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride shot 48% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
- Hofstra had a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Pride were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders ranked 69th.
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Pride averaged were only 1.1 more points than the Raiders allowed (73.7).
- When Hofstra scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 15-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hofstra put up 78.4 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Pride surrendered 62.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 70.8.
- Hofstra made 8.8 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in road games (8.4 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Princeton
|L 74-67
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 71-60
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|Buffalo
|W 102-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Florida
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.