The Hofstra Pride (2-2) play the Wright State Raiders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride shot 48% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
  • Hofstra had a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Pride were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders ranked 69th.
  • Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Pride averaged were only 1.1 more points than the Raiders allowed (73.7).
  • When Hofstra scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 15-2.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hofstra put up 78.4 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Pride surrendered 62.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 70.8.
  • Hofstra made 8.8 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in road games (8.4 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Princeton L 74-67 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
11/14/2023 @ George Washington L 71-60 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/20/2023 Buffalo W 102-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Wright State - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Florida - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center

