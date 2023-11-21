The Wright State Raiders (1-3) battle the Hofstra Pride (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Wright State matchup in this article.

Hofstra vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Hofstra vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hofstra Moneyline Wright State Moneyline BetMGM Hofstra (-2.5) 158.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hofstra vs. Wright State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hofstra compiled a 17-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 13 Pride games hit the over.

Wright State put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season.

A total of 16 of the Raiders' games last year went over the point total.

