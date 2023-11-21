Hofstra vs. Wright State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wright State Raiders (1-3) battle the Hofstra Pride (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Wright State matchup in this article.
Hofstra vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Hofstra vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hofstra Moneyline
|Wright State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hofstra (-2.5)
|158.5
|-145
|+120
Hofstra vs. Wright State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Hofstra compiled a 17-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 13 Pride games hit the over.
- Wright State put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of 16 of the Raiders' games last year went over the point total.
