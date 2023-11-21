Tuesday's contest that pits the Hofstra Pride (2-2) versus the Wright State Raiders (1-3) at Hertz Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-72 in favor of Hofstra, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Hofstra vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Hofstra vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 87, Wright State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-14.6)

Hofstra (-14.6) Computer Predicted Total: 158.9

Hofstra Performance Insights

Hofstra was 101st in the nation in points scored (74.8 per game) and 69th in points conceded (66.4) last season.

On the glass, the Pride were 229th in the country in rebounds (31.1 per game) last year. They were 324th in rebounds conceded (33.8 per game).

With 14.4 assists per game last season, Hofstra was 81st in the nation.

With 8.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.7% from downtown last season, the Pride were 49th and 49th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Hofstra gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 30.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 111th and 26th, respectively, in the nation.

Hofstra took 39.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 60.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.3% of Hofstra's baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.7% were 2-pointers.

