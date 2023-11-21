The Long Beach State Beach (2-3) battle the Iona Gaels (1-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels shot 45.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.2% the Beach's opponents shot last season.

Iona went 20-3 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Gaels were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beach finished 16th.

The Gaels' 76.0 points per game last year were only 1.6 more points than the 74.4 the Beach gave up to opponents.

Iona put together a 16-3 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Iona averaged 80.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.8.

In 2022-23, the Gaels gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (68.6).

Iona sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.0%).

Iona Upcoming Schedule