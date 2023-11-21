How to Watch Iona vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Long Beach State Beach (2-3) battle the Iona Gaels (1-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Iona vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels shot 45.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.2% the Beach's opponents shot last season.
- Iona went 20-3 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Gaels were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beach finished 16th.
- The Gaels' 76.0 points per game last year were only 1.6 more points than the 74.4 the Beach gave up to opponents.
- Iona put together a 16-3 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Iona averaged 80.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.8.
- In 2022-23, the Gaels gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (68.6).
- Iona sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.0%).
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 71-69
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 88-81
|Hynes Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|High Point
|L 82-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Marist
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
