The Long Beach State Beach (2-3) battle the Iona Gaels (1-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Long Beach State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Iona Stats Insights

  • The Gaels shot 45.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.2% the Beach's opponents shot last season.
  • Iona went 20-3 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Gaels were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beach finished 16th.
  • The Gaels' 76.0 points per game last year were only 1.6 more points than the 74.4 the Beach gave up to opponents.
  • Iona put together a 16-3 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iona averaged 80.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.8.
  • In 2022-23, the Gaels gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (68.6).
  • Iona sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.0%).

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 71-69 TD Arena
11/10/2023 Sacred Heart W 88-81 Hynes Athletic Center
11/20/2023 High Point L 82-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Long Beach State - Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
11/29/2023 Marist - Hynes Athletic Center

