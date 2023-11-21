The Iona Gaels (1-2) face the Long Beach State Beach (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Long Beach State vs. Iona matchup.

Iona vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Iona vs. Long Beach State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Long Beach State Moneyline Iona Moneyline BetMGM Long Beach State (-4.5) 151.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Iona vs. Long Beach State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iona covered 15 times in 24 matchups with a spread last season.

The Gaels did not cover the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Long Beach State went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 15 Beach games hit the over.

