Tuesday's game that pits the Long Beach State Beach (2-3) against the Iona Gaels (1-2) at Hertz Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-70 in favor of Long Beach State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iona vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iona vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 82, Iona 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: Long Beach State (-12.2)

Long Beach State (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iona Performance Insights

Last season Iona posted 76.0 points per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 65.6 points per contest (50th-ranked).

With 33.2 rebounds per game, the Gaels ranked 90th in the country. They ceded 31.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 182nd in college basketball.

Iona ranked 52nd in the nation with 14.9 dimes per contest.

The Gaels ranked 35th in college basketball with 10.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 112th with 12.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Gaels were 210th in the country with 7.1 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 69th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Iona ranked 12th-best in the nation by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 29.7% to opposing teams. It ranked 28th in college basketball by allowing 5.9 threes per contest.

Iona took 68% two-pointers and 32% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% were two-pointers and 25.2% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.