Iona vs. Long Beach State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Iona Gaels (1-2) will play the Long Beach State Beach (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 AM ET and air on FloHoops.
Iona vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Iona Top Players (2022-23)
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Osborn Shema: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 12.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 19.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 9.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- AJ George: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Iona vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Long Beach State Rank
|Long Beach State AVG
|Iona AVG
|Iona Rank
|62nd
|76.5
|Points Scored
|76.0
|74th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|4th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|16th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|359th
|4.4
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|49th
|15.0
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.2
|35th
