The Iona Gaels (1-2) will play the Long Beach State Beach (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 AM ET and air on FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iona vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Osborn Shema: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State Players to Watch

  • Aboubacar Traore: 12.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Marcus Tsohonis: 19.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lassina Traore: 9.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jadon Jones: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • AJ George: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank
62nd 76.5 Points Scored 76.0 74th
299th 74.4 Points Allowed 65.6 50th
4th 37.3 Rebounds 33.2 90th
16th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
359th 4.4 3pt Made 7.1 210th
49th 15.0 Assists 14.9 52nd
327th 13.8 Turnovers 10.2 35th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.