The Iona Gaels (1-2) will play the Long Beach State Beach (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 AM ET and air on FloHoops.

Iona vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Osborn Shema: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 12.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.4 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 19.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Lassina Traore: 9.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jadon Jones: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK AJ George: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Iona vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank 62nd 76.5 Points Scored 76.0 74th 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 4th 37.3 Rebounds 33.2 90th 16th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 359th 4.4 3pt Made 7.1 210th 49th 15.0 Assists 14.9 52nd 327th 13.8 Turnovers 10.2 35th

