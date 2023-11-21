The Iona Gaels (1-2) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Long Beach State Beach (2-3) at Hertz Arena on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iona vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Long Beach State -4.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gaels Betting Records & Stats

Iona played five games last season that finished with more than 152.5 points.

The Gaels had a 141.6-point average over/under in their contests last year, 10.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Gaels' record against the spread last season was 15-9-0.

Iona split the two games it played as underdogs last season.

The Gaels played as an underdog of +165 or more once last season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win by the Gaels, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

Iona vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Long Beach State 10 34.5% 76.5 152.5 74.4 140 145.2 Iona 5 20.8% 76.0 152.5 65.6 140 141.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

The Gaels scored an average of 76.0 points per game last year, just 1.6 more points than the 74.4 the Beach gave up.

When it scored more than 74.4 points last season, Iona went 11-5 against the spread and 16-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iona vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Long Beach State 13-16-0 6-4 15-14-0 Iona 15-9-0 0-1 12-12-0

Iona vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Long Beach State Iona 9-5 Home Record 11-1 6-9 Away Record 8-4 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.