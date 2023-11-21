New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Jefferson County, New York, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisville High School at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Carthage, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Immaculate Heart Central High School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.