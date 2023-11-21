Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lewis County, New York today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harrisville High School at Carthage Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Carthage, NY

Carthage, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Poland Senior High School at Copenhagen Central School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 21

6:45 PM ET on November 21 Location: Copenhagen, NY

Copenhagen, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Immaculate Heart Central High School at Beaver River Senior High School