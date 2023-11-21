New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lewis County, New York today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisville High School at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Carthage, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poland Senior High School at Copenhagen Central School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Copenhagen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Immaculate Heart Central High School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.