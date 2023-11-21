The Columbia Lions (3-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Long Island Sharks (0-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

LIU vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks shot 42.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 45.7% the Lions' opponents shot last season.

LIU went 3-5 when it shot better than 45.7% from the field.

The Sharks were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Lions finished 162nd.

The Sharks scored 9.1 fewer points per game last year (66.7) than the Lions allowed (75.8).

LIU put together a 2-4 record last season in games it scored more than 75.8 points.

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LIU averaged 72 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 on the road.

The Sharks conceded fewer points at home (73.2 per game) than away (86.1) last season.

At home, LIU knocked down 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

LIU Upcoming Schedule