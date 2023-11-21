Tuesday's contest between the Columbia Lions (3-2) and Long Island Sharks (0-3) matching up at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Columbia, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

LIU vs. Columbia Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

LIU vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 78, LIU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Columbia

Computer Predicted Spread: Columbia (-11.1)

Columbia (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

LIU Performance Insights

LIU's defensive performance was fourth-worst in the nation last year with 80.0 points allowed per contest, but offensively it was more consistent, averaging 66.7 points per game (308th-ranked in college basketball).

The Sharks ranked 21st-worst in the nation with 34.3 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 31.0 boards per game (233rd-ranked in college basketball).

LIU ranked 75th in the country with 14.5 assists per contest.

The Sharks struggled in the turnover area last season, ranking -2-worst in college basketball with 15.9 turnovers per game. They ranked 133rd with 12.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Sharks found it difficult to accumulate three-pointers, ranking seventh-worst in college basketball with 4.9 treys per game. They ranked 199th with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last season.

LIU ranked 263rd in college basketball with 7.9 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 313th with a 36.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

LIU took 75% two-pointers and 25% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 80.3% were two-pointers and 19.7% were three-pointers.

