The Long Island Sharks (0-1) meet the Columbia Lions (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. This contest will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

LIU vs. Columbia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other LIU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Columbia Top Players (2022-23)

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LIU vs. Columbia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia Rank Columbia AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 66.7 308th 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 80 355th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 31 233rd 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 289th 11.7 Assists 14.5 75th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 15.9 361st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.