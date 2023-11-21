The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) face the Marist Red Foxes (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marist vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire TV: ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

The Red Foxes shot at a 41% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Last season, Marist had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.6% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Red Foxes ranked 246th.

The Red Foxes scored an average of 63.9 points per game last year, only 3.1 fewer points than the 67 the Wildcats allowed.

Marist put together a 4-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67 points.

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marist scored 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.

At home, the Red Foxes conceded 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 67.8.

Marist made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.4%) than away (33.8%).

