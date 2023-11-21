The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) face the Marist Red Foxes (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marist vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Hampshire Moneyline Marist Moneyline BetMGM New Hampshire (-3.5) 133.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Hampshire (-3.5) 133.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marist vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marist covered 12 times in 23 matchups with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season, the Red Foxes had an ATS record of 7-5.

New Hampshire covered 12 times in 24 chances against the spread last season.

Wildcats games hit the over 11 out of 24 times last season.

