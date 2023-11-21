Tuesday's contest at Lundholm Gymnasium has the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) going head to head against the Marist Red Foxes (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 21. Our computer prediction projects a 75-65 win for New Hampshire, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marist vs. New Hampshire Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marist vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 75, Marist 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. New Hampshire

Computer Predicted Spread: New Hampshire (-9.8)

New Hampshire (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marist Performance Insights

Marist averaged only 63.9 points per game (19th-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played more consistently at the other end, where it surrendered 66.7 points per game (73rd-ranked).

Last year the Red Foxes pulled down 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.8 rebounds per contest (288th-ranked).

Marist delivered 10.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 333rd in college basketball.

With 11.1 turnovers per game, the Red Foxes were 104th in the nation. They forced 10.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

With 7.7 treys per game, the Red Foxes ranked 134th in college basketball. They had a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 254th in college basketball.

Marist surrendered 7.5 three-pointers per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.0% three-point percentage (264th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Marist took 57.6% two-pointers (accounting for 66% of the team's buckets) and 42.4% from beyond the arc (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.