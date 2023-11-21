Marist vs. New Hampshire November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Marist Red Foxes (1-0) will play the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Marist vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Marist Top Players (2022-23)
- Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
New Hampshire Top Players (2022-23)
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Herasme: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyree Brown: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Marist vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Hampshire Rank
|New Hampshire AVG
|Marist AVG
|Marist Rank
|314th
|66.4
|Points Scored
|63.9
|340th
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
