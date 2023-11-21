The Marist Red Foxes (1-0) will play the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Marist vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

New Hampshire Top Players (2022-23)

Clarence O. Daniels II: 15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Herasme: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Nick Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyree Brown: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Marist vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Hampshire Rank New Hampshire AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank 314th 66.4 Points Scored 63.9 340th 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 101st 33.0 Rebounds 31.3 210th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.7 134th 289th 11.7 Assists 10.8 333rd 11th 9.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

