The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) are favored by 4.5 points against the Marist Red Foxes (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 133.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marist vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Hampshire -4.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Foxes Betting Records & Stats

Marist combined with its opponent to score more than 133.5 points in 11 of 23 games last season.

The average over/under for Red Foxes matchups last year was 130.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Red Foxes' record against the spread last year was 12-11-0.

Marist was underdogs in 17 games last season and won five (29.4%) of those contests.

The Red Foxes were 2-6 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Red Foxes.

Marist vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 133.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Hampshire 11 45.8% 66.4 130.3 67.0 133.7 135.7 Marist 11 47.8% 63.9 130.3 66.7 133.7 130.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

The Red Foxes scored only 3.1 fewer points per game last year (63.9) than the Wildcats gave up (67.0).

Marist went 5-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall when it scored more than 67.0 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marist vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Hampshire 12-12-0 1-1 11-13-0 Marist 12-11-0 5-4 15-8-0

Marist vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Hampshire Marist 11-4 Home Record 5-10 4-11 Away Record 4-9 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 59.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.