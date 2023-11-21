New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Onondaga County, New York today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Solvay Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.