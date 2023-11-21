New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Queens County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Queens County, New York today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Queens County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. John's Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Astoria, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
