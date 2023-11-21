The Siena Saints (1-3) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Siena vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

Siena put together a 16-8 straight up record in games it shot over 40.8% from the field.

The Saints were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 35th.

The Saints scored an average of 68.6 points per game last year, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.2 the Panthers gave up.

Siena put together a 5-1 record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Siena put up 69.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).

At home, the Saints gave up 65.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (69.4).

Siena sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (33.0%).

