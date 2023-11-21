The Siena Saints (1-3) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Siena vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Siena Stats Insights

  • The Saints shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
  • Siena put together a 16-8 straight up record in games it shot over 40.8% from the field.
  • The Saints were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 35th.
  • The Saints scored an average of 68.6 points per game last year, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.2 the Panthers gave up.
  • Siena put together a 5-1 record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Siena put up 69.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
  • At home, the Saints gave up 65.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (69.4).
  • Siena sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (33.0%).

Siena Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Richmond L 90-48 Robins Center
11/13/2023 @ American L 78-58 Bender Arena
11/20/2023 Central Michigan L 70-56 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Milwaukee - Ocean Center
11/26/2023 Albany (NY) - MVP Arena
12/1/2023 Rider - MVP Arena

