How to Watch Siena vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Siena Saints (1-3) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Siena vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Siena Stats Insights
- The Saints shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
- Siena put together a 16-8 straight up record in games it shot over 40.8% from the field.
- The Saints were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 35th.
- The Saints scored an average of 68.6 points per game last year, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.2 the Panthers gave up.
- Siena put together a 5-1 record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.
Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Siena put up 69.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- At home, the Saints gave up 65.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (69.4).
- Siena sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (33.0%).
Siena Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 90-48
|Robins Center
|11/13/2023
|@ American
|L 78-58
|Bender Arena
|11/20/2023
|Central Michigan
|L 70-56
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/1/2023
|Rider
|-
|MVP Arena
