The Siena Saints (1-3) travel to face the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Milwaukee vs. Siena matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Siena vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Siena vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Siena vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Siena covered 11 times in 24 chances against the spread last year.

The Saints were an underdog by 11.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Milwaukee went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 17 Panthers games last season went over the point total.

