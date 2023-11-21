Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) and the Siena Saints (1-3) matching up at Ocean Center (on November 21) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-70 victory for Milwaukee.

There is no line set for the game.

Siena vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Siena vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 79, Siena 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-9.7)

Milwaukee (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Siena Performance Insights

With 68.6 points per game on offense, Siena ranked 259th in the country last year. Defensively, it ceded 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

The Saints ranked 192nd in the nation with 31.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 59th with 29.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Siena ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.8 per game.

With 12.5 turnovers per game, the Saints were 249th in the nation. They forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

The Saints ranked 256th in college basketball with 6.7 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 138th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown.

Siena ranked sixth-best in the nation by ceding 5.2 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 160th in college basketball at 33.5%.

Last year Siena took 65.5% two-pointers, accounting for 72.2% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.5% from beyond the arc (27.8% of the team's baskets).

