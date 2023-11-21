Siena vs. Milwaukee November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) play the Siena Saints (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
Siena vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Siena Top Players (2022-23)
- Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- BJ Freeman: 21.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kentrell Pullian: 7.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Langston Wilson: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
Siena vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Milwaukee Rank
|Milwaukee AVG
|Siena AVG
|Siena Rank
|32nd
|78.2
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|35th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|345th
|14.6
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
