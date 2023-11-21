Siena vs. Milwaukee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Siena Saints (1-3) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.
Siena vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Milwaukee
|-11.5
|145.5
Saints Betting Records & Stats
- Siena's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points three of 24 times.
- The average over/under for Saints matchups last year was 135.8, 9.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Saints' record against the spread last season was 11-13-0.
- Siena was underdogs nine times last season and won four of those games.
- The Saints played as an underdog of +475 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The Saints have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Siena vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Milwaukee
|19
|65.5%
|78.2
|146.8
|74.2
|141.4
|146.6
|Siena
|3
|12.5%
|68.6
|146.8
|67.2
|141.4
|135
Additional Siena Insights & Trends
- The Saints' 68.6 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 74.2 the Panthers gave up.
- Siena put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.
Siena vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Milwaukee
|15-14-0
|0-3
|17-12-0
|Siena
|11-13-0
|1-0
|14-10-0
Siena vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Milwaukee
|Siena
|15-3
|Home Record
|8-5
|6-7
|Away Record
|7-8
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.1
|11-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
