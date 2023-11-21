The Siena Saints (1-3) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Siena vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Milwaukee -11.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Betting Records & Stats

Siena's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points three of 24 times.

The average over/under for Saints matchups last year was 135.8, 9.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Saints' record against the spread last season was 11-13-0.

Siena was underdogs nine times last season and won four of those games.

The Saints played as an underdog of +475 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Saints have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Siena vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 19 65.5% 78.2 146.8 74.2 141.4 146.6 Siena 3 12.5% 68.6 146.8 67.2 141.4 135

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Saints' 68.6 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 74.2 the Panthers gave up.

Siena put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.

Siena vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 15-14-0 0-3 17-12-0 Siena 11-13-0 1-0 14-10-0

Siena vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Milwaukee Siena 15-3 Home Record 8-5 6-7 Away Record 7-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

