The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) battle the Syracuse Orange (3-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange's 46.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs had given up to their opponents (44.2%).

Last season, Syracuse had a 14-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.2% from the field.

The Orange were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished 121st.

The Orange scored an average of 74.1 points per game last year, just 0.7 more points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 73.4 points last season, Syracuse went 14-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse put up more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (70.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Orange conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71) than away (75.5).

At home, Syracuse drained 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Syracuse's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.4%) than away (36.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule