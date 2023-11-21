The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) battle the Syracuse Orange (3-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange's 46.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs had given up to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Last season, Syracuse had a 14-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.2% from the field.
  • The Orange were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished 121st.
  • The Orange scored an average of 74.1 points per game last year, just 0.7 more points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 73.4 points last season, Syracuse went 14-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Syracuse put up more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (70.7) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Orange conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71) than away (75.5).
  • At home, Syracuse drained 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Syracuse's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.4%) than away (36.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Canisius W 89-77 JMA Wireless Dome
11/14/2023 Colgate W 79-75 JMA Wireless Dome
11/20/2023 Tennessee L 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 LSU - JMA Wireless Dome
12/2/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.