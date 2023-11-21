How to Watch Syracuse vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) battle the Syracuse Orange (3-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange's 46.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs had given up to their opponents (44.2%).
- Last season, Syracuse had a 14-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.2% from the field.
- The Orange were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished 121st.
- The Orange scored an average of 74.1 points per game last year, just 0.7 more points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 73.4 points last season, Syracuse went 14-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Syracuse put up more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (70.7) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Orange conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71) than away (75.5).
- At home, Syracuse drained 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Syracuse's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.4%) than away (36.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Canisius
|W 89-77
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/14/2023
|Colgate
|W 79-75
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/20/2023
|Tennessee
|L 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.