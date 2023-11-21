The Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) play the Syracuse Orange (3-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM Gonzaga (-12.5) 160.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Syracuse vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends (2022-23)

Syracuse won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Orange did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Gonzaga went 14-20-0 ATS last season.

A total of 19 Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Syracuse has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

